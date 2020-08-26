Atlanta United’s match at Inter Miami CF on Wednesday night was postponed as part of the pro sports boycotts in the wake of the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.
It will be rescheduled at a later date.
“We stand in solidarity with the Black community, with our players, our city and our fans in the fight against injustice," Atlanta United released in a statement. "We must use our voices to be the change.”
NBA boycotts were followed by MLB and MLS movements later Wednesday, including the United match.
“We want to let all of the fans know that we made a collective decision between both lockers rooms to not play tonight to stand-up and fight for social change,” Atlanta midfielder Jeff Larentowicz said.
