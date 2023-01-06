Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno #10 poses in the new 2021 primary kit at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta, Georgia, on Thursday January 28, 2021. Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United announced Friday the club has sent midfielder Marcelino Moreno on loan to Coritiba FC, of Brazil’s Série A, for the 2023 season.
“We spoke with Marcelino at the end of last year and determined the best situation for both parties was to find an opportunity for him to feature more,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “This move will give Marcelino the opportunity to showcase his quality at a high level and we wish him the best this season in Brazil.”
Moreno, 28, was acquired from Club Atletico Lanús on Sept. 22, 2020. Over three seasons with the club, Moreno appeared in 68 games with 53 starts. He had a career-high nine goals and five assists during the 2021 season, but saw his playing time decrease in 2022, where he scored two goals and had eight assists in 18 starts.
Série A is scheduled to begin play in mid-April. It will be Coritiba’s second consecutive year back in Brazil’s top division after it was relegated in 2020. Coritiba immediately won promotion in 2021 by finishing third in Brazil’s second division, Série B, and finished in 15th place in its first season back last year.
