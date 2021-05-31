MLS: Nashville SC at Atlanta United FC

May 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) looks on against the Nashville SC in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

 Brett Davis

Josef Martinez has been called up to the Venezuela national team by manager José Peseiro for two World Cup Qualifying matches against Bolivia on June 3 and Uruguay on June 8.

Martinez has made 51 career appearances for Venezuela and recorded 11 goals and three assists, including five goals in 21 World Cup Qualifying matches.

