Josef Martinez has been called up to the Venezuela national team by manager José Peseiro for two World Cup Qualifying matches against Bolivia on June 3 and Uruguay on June 8.
Martinez has made 51 career appearances for Venezuela and recorded 11 goals and three assists, including five goals in 21 World Cup Qualifying matches.
