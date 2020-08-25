ATLUTD_20200605_GroupWorkouts_JG2_5663.jpg

Atlanta United defender Fernando Meza #6 dribbles the ball during voluntary small group training at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta, Ga., on Friday June 5, 2020.

 Mikey Alfano/Atlanta United

Atlanta United announced Tuesday that defender Fernando Meza will be out for two to three weeks following a knee injury sustained on Saturday against Nashville SC. 

Atlanta United returns to action Wednesday, Aug. 26 at Inter Miami CF (8 p.m., FOX Sports South).

