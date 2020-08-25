Atlanta United announced Tuesday that defender Fernando Meza will be out for two to three weeks following a knee injury sustained on Saturday against Nashville SC.
Atlanta United returns to action Wednesday, Aug. 26 at Inter Miami CF (8 p.m., FOX Sports South).
