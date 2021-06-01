Ezequiel Barco has been called up to the Argentina U-23 national team by manager Fernando Batista for two matches against Denmark on June 8 and Saudi Arabia on June 11.
Both matches will take place in Marbella, Spain as part of the U-23 group’s preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.
Barco has made 14 appearances with Argentina’s U-20 National Team and scored twice and added two assists in four games at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Barco earned his first cap with Argentina’s U-23s in a 1-0 win against Brazil’s U-23s on Nov. 17, 2019.
