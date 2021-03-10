Atlanta United will open the 2021 MLS regular season against rival Orlando City SC on Saturday, April 17 at 3 p.m. at Exploria Stadium, the league announced Wednesday.
The match will be broadcast nationally on UniMas and will be the first time Atlanta and Orlando have played in a season opener. Atlanta’s home opener is scheduled for Saturday, April 24 at 8 p.m. against Chicago Fire FC with TV information to be announced later. The remainder of the club’s MLS schedule will be announced over the coming weeks.
In accordance with current health and safety protocols set by MLS and local health officials, Atlanta United’s home opener against Chicago Fire FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be open to a limited number of fans. As the pandemic continues to evolve, the club will evaluate and communicate capacity for future home matches.
Orlando City SC is coming off its first playoff appearance in franchise history. Portuguese midfielder Nani scored six goals and added five assists last year, while winger Chris Mueller scored a team-high 10 goals and earned a spot on the USMNT during 2020. Atlanta’s all-time record in the rivalry is 7-2-4 in all competitions. Chicago Fire FC missed the playoffs in 2020, and now enters the second season under head coach Raphael Wicky. Forward Robert Beric led the team with 12 goals.
For the third consecutive season, Atlanta will begin its competitive schedule in 2021 in Concacaf Champions League when it faces LD Alajuelense from Costa Rica. The Leg One match of the Round of 16 will be played at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, Costa Rica on April 6 and kick-off at 8 p.m. Atlanta will host the return leg a week later, April 13 (6 p.m.), at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw.
