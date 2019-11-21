Atlanta United announced the club's year-end roster moves Thursday ahead of the 2020 MLS season.
The club exercised contract options on defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and midfielders Mo Adams, Andrew Carleton and Julian Gressel.
Meanwhile, the club already has existing contracts with 14 players for next season and beyond including goalkeepers Brad Guzan and Brendan Moore; defenders George Bello, George Campbell, Franco Escobar, Jon Gallagher and Miles Robinson; midfielders Ezequiel Barco, Luiz Fernando and Eric Remedi; forwards Lagos Kunga, Josef Martinez, Pity Martinez, Dion Pereira, Tito Villalba.
The club declined contract options on defenders Jose Hernandez and Florentin Pogba; midfielders Chris Goslin and Justin Meram; and forward Patrick Okonkwo. Meram is eligible for Free Agency, while the other four players will be available through End-of-Year Waivers.
Mikey Ambrose, Alec Kann, Kevin Kratz, Jeff Larentowicz and Brek Shea are out of contract. Ambrose will be available through the Re-Entry Draft and Kratz through End-of-Year Waivers, while Shea is eligible for Free Agency. The club has extended contract offers to Kann and Larentowicz.
Additionally, the club maintains Emerson Hyndman’s loan rights through the end of 2019.
The MLS offseason continues on Monday, Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. with the End-of-Year Waiver process. Free agency officially opens at the same time. Finally, the MLS Re-Entry process will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 26 (Stage 1) and conclude on Tuesday, Dec. 3 (Stage 2).
2020 Atlanta United roster (as of Nov. 21, 2019)
Goalkeepers (2): Brad Guzan, Brendan Moore
Defenders (6): George Bello, George Campbell, Franco Escobar, Jon Gallagher*, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and Miles Robinson
Midfielders (7): Mo Adams, Ezequiel Barco, Andrew Carleton, Luiz Fernando, Julian Gressel, Emerson Hyndman, and Eric Remedi
Forwards (5): Lagos Kunga, Josef Martinez, Pity Martinez, Dion Pereira, Tito Villalba
* - on loan