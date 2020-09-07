Atlanta United announced Monday the transfer of midfielder Gonzalo “Pity” Martínez to Al-Nassr FC of the Saudi Pro League for an undisclosed transfer fee.
The transaction opens both a Designated Player spot and an international spot on the club’s 2020 roster. Atlanta United now has the two highest initial outgoing transfer fees in MLS history.
“We want to thank Pity for his contributions to our club for the past two years,” said Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra. “He will forever be a part of Atlanta United’s history after playing an integral part in our 2019 season in which we lifted two trophies. We’ll look to be diligent in our efforts to fill that roster spot during this window.”
Martínez joined the club on Jan. 24, 2019 from Club Atlético River Plate of the Argentine Superleague. In his first full season with the club, Martínez scored five goals and recorded nine assists in league play and was named a 2019 MLS All-Star. He started all five matches in Atlanta’s run to the 2019 U.S. Open Cup title and scored two goals, including the game-winner in the final against Minnesota United as Atlanta United won 2-1. Martinez also started in Atlanta’s 3-2 win over Club América in the 2019 Campeones Cup, making Atlanta the first MLS club to win the trophy.
This season, the midfielder has scored four goals and recorded four assists in 10 total appearances between the MLS regular season and CONCACAF Champions League. During his time with Atlanta, Martínez totaled 54 appearances, 11 goals and 16 assists across all competitions.
Atlanta United (3-4-2, 11 points) returns to action Wednesday, Sept. 9 against Inter Miami CF (8 p.m., FOX Sports South, Sports Radio 92-9 The Game, La Mejor).
