Atlanta United announced Monday the club has acquired up to $500,000 in General Allocation Money from San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for midfielder Eric Remedi.
Atlanta will also a receive a percentage of any future sell-on fee.
“We want to thank Eric for his service to the club, helping us during our 2018 MLS Cup Championship and 2019 U.S. Open Cup Championship runs,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. “We wish him the best of luck in San Jose and in his future.”
Atlanta signed Remedi on June 26, 2018 from Atletico Banfield and the Parana, Argentina native went on to play in 59 league games with 49 starts. After joining the club during the secondary transfer window, Remedi quickly earned a starting spot in defensive midfield. He made his debut in a 3-1 win vs. D.C. United on July 21 as a substitute and then started the remaining 12 matches of the regular season, playing 90 minutes in every match.
Remedi started 25 of his 28 league appearances in his first full season in MLS in 2019. He also appeared in all five matches and made four starts on Atlanta’s run to the 2019 US. Open Cup title, including scoring the game-winning goal in 2-0 win against Orlando City SC in the semifinal. In 2020, he started 16 of his 22 appearances across MLS and Concacaf Champions League. His lone goal of the season came on Sept. 9 against Inter Miami CF.
