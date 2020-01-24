Atlanta United announced Friday the club has loaned midfielder Andrew Carleton to Indy Eleven for the 2020 USL Championship season.
Carleton, 19, was Atlanta United’s first Homegrown signing and has made 11 MLS appearances across three seasons. Over the past two seasons, the Powder Springs native has made 29 appearances with ATL UTD 2 in USL Championship play, where he totaled seven goals and four assists.
“We believe it is time for Andrew to challenge himself in a new environment,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. “We remain optimistic about his future and are looking forward to seeing what he will accomplish with Indy.”
