Atlanta United will take on Club América in the second edition of Campeones Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, MLS and Liga MX announced Monday.
The two sides will battle for continental soccer supremacy after Club América won the Campeón de Campeones match Sunday night. The match between the league champions is scheduled for Aug. 14 at 8 p.m.
The Campeones Cup is a collaboration between MLS and Liga MX, designed to bring fans together from the U.S., Mexico and Canada in a show of unity while fueling a rivalry between two of the world’s most competitive soccer leagues.
Club América, Liga MX’s most decorated club, and one of North America’s most famed and celebrated clubs, will represent the Mexican league. Led by legendary manager Miguel Herrera, América earned its spot in Campeones Cup by defeating this season’s Liga MX Clausura champion and last year’s Campeón de Campeones champion, Tigres UANL, on penalties.
Atlanta United, which won its first MLS Cup in only its second season last year, will represent MLS in the second edition of the yearly event.
Campeones Cup will also feature a joint social responsibility program in Atlanta, which will be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets for the 2019 Campeones Cup are now on sale via www.Ticketmaster.com. Fans are urged to purchase tickets early in order to ensure the best seats for what is sure to be an exciting clash between the champions of both leagues.
Tigres UANL won the first edition of Campeones Cup, when the Monterrey-based club defeated Toronto FC 3-1 on Sept. 19, 2018, at BMO Field in Toronto.