Atlanta United will compete in the 2021 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League, the federation announced Saturday.
The CONCACAF Council approved the United States Soccer Federation’s request for Atlanta to compete in the 2021 SCCL as the current holder of the U.S. Open Cup. This marks the third consecutive year the club will compete in Champions League after qualifying in both 2019 and 2020, respectively following its 2018 MLS Cup and 2019 Open Cup victories.
The 16-team tournament is now almost set, with the exception of the Canadian Championship between Toronto FC and Forge FC. A total of eight countries will be presented in the 2021 SCCL, with six teams qualifying via the 2020 Scotiabank CONCACAF League, which successfully resumed this fall and will be completed in early 2021.
From MLS, Atlanta will join Philadelphia Union (Supporters Shield), Columbus Crew SC (MLS Cup) and Portland Timbers (MLS Is Back Tournament). Joining from Liga MX will be Club America, Monterrey, Cruz Azul and Club Leon. Finally, the remaining seven teams will be Saprissa (Costa Rica), Alajuelense (Costa Rica), Atletico Pantoja (Dominican Republic), Arcahaie (Haiti), Olimpia (Honduras), Marathon (Honduras) and Real Esteli (Nicaragua). Only Atlanta United and Saprissa will be returning to the tournament for the third consecutive year.
In the 2019 SCCL, Atlanta defeated Costa Rican side C.S. Herediano 5-3 on aggregate in the Round of 16. The club lost 3-1 on aggregate to eventual champions C.F. Monterrey in the quarterfinals. Atlanta was the only team to defeat Monterrey during the tournament when it won 1-0 in the second leg home match.
This year, Atlanta advanced to the quarterfinals again after winning 4-1 on aggregate against Honduran club F.C. Motagua in the Round of 16. Atlanta then fell to Club América on aggregate, 3-1, after winning the second leg 1-0 in Orlando last week.
