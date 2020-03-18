Atlanta United announced Wednesday that forward Josef Martinez underwent successful surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.
Martinez was injured during Atlanta’s season-opening win against Nashville SC on Feb. 29.
Martinez will return to Atlanta to begin his rehabilitation that will be led by the Atlanta United medical team and doctors from Piedmont Healthcare.
