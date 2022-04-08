Atlanta United star Josef Martinez out 6 to 8 weeks after knee surgery From Staff Reports Apr 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mar 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) reacts after the match against CF Montréal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Dale Zanine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Atlanta United announced Friday that Josef Martinez will miss approximately six to eight weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on Wednesday to clean out debris in his right knee. Martinez traveled to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center on Monday for reexamination on his knee after expressing recent discomfort. He will continue to be evaluated at UPMC. 