MLS: CF Montreal at Atlanta United FC

Mar 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) reacts after the match against CF Montréal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

 Dale Zanine

Atlanta United announced Friday that Josef Martinez will miss approximately six to eight weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on Wednesday to clean out debris in his right knee.

Martinez traveled to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center on Monday for reexamination on his knee after expressing recent discomfort. He will continue to be evaluated at UPMC.

