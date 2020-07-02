Atlanta United announced today it has signed Tyler Wolff as a Homegrown Player.
Tyler is the son of former Parkview standout, U.S. Men’s National Team player and current Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff.
The 17-year-old will join the team effective immediately and be a member of the club’s traveling contingent to Orlando for MLS Is Back Tournament. Wolff now becomes the seventh player to sign as a Homegrown in club history.
“Tyler is a young attacking player who has shown a lot of potential and we’re excited that his development will continue at Atlanta United,” said Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra. “Since joining the Academy, he’s shown the drive and determination to get to that next level. We’ve been able to challenge Tyler in high-level academy matches, the USL environment, and First Team environment and he’s shown he’s belonged at each level. On the field, he has the quality and versatility to play anywhere across the front four and we believe he has capability to grow into a key contributor at the pro level.”
Wolff joined the Atlanta United Academy prior to the 2019-20 season and made 11 appearances during the abbreviated season, scoring 14 goals. He particularly shined during the 2019 Winter Showcase in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, where in a span of four days, Wolff scored six goals in three games. He scored twice each against De Anza Force (California), Minnesota United and Portland Timbers, as Atlanta’s U-17s rolled to three consecutive wins by a total score of 12-1.
Off a strong end to the 2019 calendar year, Wolff earned a place with Atlanta United’s First Team during its preseason training camp and traveled with the team to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He made his preseason debut by coming on as a substitute against Birmingham Legion FC on Feb. 8 and drew a penalty in the second half that was converted by Adam Jahn to give Atlanta the lead. From there, Wolff made his USL debut, starting the 2020 season opener against Charleston Battery on March 8, where he played 62 minutes.
