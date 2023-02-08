Atlanta United announced Wednesday the MLS club has signed Greek international forward Giorgos Giakoumakis (Yor-ghos Yah-koo-MA-kees) through the 2026 season.

Giakoumakis joins from Celtic F.C. in the Scottish Premiership and will occupy a designated player and international roster spot pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. 

Recommended for you