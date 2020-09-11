Major League Soccer announced Friday the 2020 regular season schedule and broadcast details through the end of September, as well as 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs qualification and competition format.
Atlanta United will play three matches in 10 days, starting against Inter Miami CF at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19 (7 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast, Sports Radio 92-9 The Game, La Mejor).
As previously announced by AMB Sports & Entertainment, both Atlanta United and Atlanta Falcons will play any scheduled September games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium without fans in attendance given current conditions related to the global pandemic. Team and stadium officials will continue to collaborate with national and local health officials in the coming weeks before deciding on fan attendance at events scheduled later in the fall.
Atlanta United will continue its regular season with another home match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against FC Dallas on Wednesday, Sept. 23 (7 p.m., FOX Sports South, Sports Radio 92-9 The Game, La Mejor) before traveling to Soldier Field to play Chicago Fire on Sunday, Sept. 27 (7:30 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast, Sports Radio 92-9 The Game, La Mejor).
As with the MLS is Back Tournament and phase one of returning to play in local markets, each team will adhere to comprehensive health and safety protocols, including regular testing of players, coaches and essential staff for COVID-19.
From Sept. 18-27, each MLS club will compete in three regular season matches. As the league continues to finalize travel protocols, the Canadian teams will play all three of their matches in the U.S., including each club hosting one home match in a U.S. city. The Montreal Impact will host a match at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., Toronto FC at Rentschler Field in Hartford, Conn., and Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Providence Park in Portland, Ore.
Additional 2020 MLS regular season matches will be announced pending further developments regarding travel protocols.
In addition to announcing regular season match details through September, MLS also today confirmed qualification details and the competition format for the MLS Cup Playoffs.
The MLS Cup Playoffs will again consist of single-elimination matches hosted by the higher-seeded team and follow a straight bracket format through MLS Cup on Dec. 12.
As previously announced, in an expansion of the postseason for 2020, 18 clubs will compete in the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs. Eight teams from the 12-team Western Conference will qualify directly to Round 1. The top six seeds from the 14-team Eastern Conference will qualify directly to Round 1. Eastern Conference seeds 7-10 will each compete in a play-in match (No. 7 vs. No. 10, and No. 8 vs. No. 9) to determine the two additional Eastern Conference teams that will qualify for the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs Round 1.
The lower-seeded advancing team will face the Eastern Conference No. 1 seed in Round 1, while the higher-seeded advancing team will face the Eastern Conference No. 2 seed.
The Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs schedule and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.
