Atlanta United announced Wednesday it has acquired up to $1.425 million in allocation money and a 2020 international roster spot from Columbus Crew SC in exchange for midfielder Darlington Nagbe.
“Darlington was a vital part of our success over the last two seasons, and we want to thank him for his service to the club and wish him the best of luck in his future,” said Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra. “As with any offseason, there are difficult decisions to be made. Ultimately, this trade serves the best interests of our club long-term.”
Atlanta will receive $1.05 million in guaranteed allocation money, with $900,000 in Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) and $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). Atlanta can receive up to $375,000 in additional allocation money via performance-based incentives.
Nagbe, 29, was acquired from Portland Timbers on Dec. 13, 2017 in exchange for $1.05 million in allocation money and a 2018 international roster spot. In two years with the club, Nagbe appeared in 56 league games and scored two goals with seven assists. Born in Monrovia, Liberia, Nagbe permanently moved to the United States when he was 11 years old. He joined Atlanta after spending his entire professional career with Portland Timbers, where he was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 MLS SuperDraft.
The league’s 55-hour trade window will close on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8:00 p.m. The MLS offseason will then continue with the 2019 MLS Expansion Draft on Tuesday, Nov. 19, as Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC will each select five players. The following week, the End-of-Year Waiver process will take place on Monday, Nov. 25, in addition to free agency officially opening at 3:00 p.m. Finally, the MLS Re-Entry process will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 26 (Stage 1) and conclude on Tuesday, Dec. 3 (Stage 2).