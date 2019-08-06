Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez was voted the MLS Player of the Month after voting by members of the media for the month of July.
After returning from Copa América, the 26-year-old Venezuelan scored seven goals in five matches in July. He has scored in nine consecutive MLS matches (10 in all competitions), which equals the record that Martinez set last season and shares with Diego Valeri. He added two braces in July and has tallied the most multi-goal games in MLS since 2017 with 17, seven more than Zlatan Ibrahimovic who is second with 10 multi-goal games.
In July, Martinez broke David Villa’s record of 63 goals in a player’s first three MLS seasons. On Sunday against Los Angeles Galaxy, he scored his 68th regular season goal, matching Bradley Wright-Phillips record for most goals in any three-year span in league history. Martinez’s 18 goals in 2019 trail only Carlos Vela in the striker’s defense of his Golden Boot title.
Martinez scored in the 79th minute and again in second-half stoppage time of a 3-3 draw against the New York Red Bulls on July 7. Martinez then scored a goal in a 2-1 July 14 loss at Seattle Sounders FC.
The Venezuelan forward scored goals in the 60th minute and 79th minute in a 5-0 rout of the Houston Dynamo on July 17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Martinez then helped beat D.C. United 2-0 at home on July 21 with a goal in second-half stoppage time, before rounding out the month with yet another tally in a 4-3 loss at LAFC on July 26.
This is Martinez’s first Player of the Month award for 2019. He was the only player to win twice in 2017 and was selected twice again in 2018.