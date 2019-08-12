Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week on Monday.
Martinez recorded a brace in Atlanta’s 2-1 victory over New York City FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, setting an MLS record with a goal scored in 10 consecutive matches. With 15 goals over his previous 10 games, Martinez now has 20 goals this season, second most in the league.
The 15 goals scored over 10 matches also equals the MLS record for goals scored over that span of games, which Martinez set last season. Atlanta sits second in the Eastern Conference with 42 points (13-9-3 overall record).
In July, Martinez broke David Villa’s record of 63 goals in a player’s first three MLS seasons. On Sunday against NYCFC, he scored his 70th regular season goal, surpassing Bradley Wright-Phillips' record of 68 for most goals in any three-year span in league history.