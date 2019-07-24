Atlanta United defender George Campbell was one of five players added to the 2019 Major League Soccer Homegrown Game, the league announced on Wednesday.
The match features MLS Homegrowns taking on Chivas de Guadalajara’s Under-20 team, and is set to take place on Tuesday, July 30 at 5 p.m. at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla.
The MLS Homegrown Game will be part of an exciting night of action at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. As part of a dual-event ticket, fans will be able to enjoy both the MLS Homegrown Game at 5 p.m., followed by the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by Target at 8 p.m.
Campbell, who is the club’s sixth Homegrown signing, has been a mainstay with Atlanta United 2 in the USL Championship. His contract with Atlanta’s first team goes into effect Jan. 1, 2020. The Chester, Pa., native has impressed in his first professional season, ranking among the top defenders on ATL UTD 2 in 2019. In his 13 appearances this season, Campbell has logged over 1,000 minutes and ranks fourth in minutes played. The central defender ranks second on the team with 90 duels won and sits third with 39 clearances.
He becomes Atlanta United’s fourth Homegrown to be selected for the MLS Homegrown Game. Andrew Carleton (2017 and 18), Chris Goslin (2017) and Lagos Kunga (2018) have previously played in the showcase. Carleton earned MVP honors in last year’s match, which was played at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground.