Atlanta United announced Tuesday that Ezequiel Barco, Franco Escobar and Eric Remedi have become U.S. permanent residents and no longer occupy international spots on the club’s roster.
Atlanta acquired Barco from Club Atlético Independiente of the Argentine Superliga on Jan. 19, 2018. The Argentine scored four goals and added three assists in each of his first two MLS seasons and was named to the MLS All-Star Team in both 2018 and 2019.
Barco made 26 appearances across all competitions in 2019 and recorded four goals and eight assists. Barco, 20, has made 14 appearances with Argentina’s U-20 National Team and scored twice and added two assists in four games at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Most recently, Barco earned his first cap with Argentina’s U-23s in a 1-0 win against Brazil’s U-23s (11/17/19).
Escobar, 24, spent his entire professional career in the Argentina Superliga with Newell’s Old Boys before joining Atlanta on Dec. 8, 2017. The Argentine defender started 20 of his 22 appearances during his first season in 2018.
Escobar started every 2018 MLS Cup Playoff match at right wing back and scored two goals and had one assist during the club’s MLS Cup run, including a goal in the MLS Cup Final against Portland. In his second MLS season in 2019, Escobar posted career highs in appearances (25), starts (22), minutes (2012) and assists (three) as part of a back line that led the league with 14 clean sheets.
Atlanta signed Remedi on June 26, 2018 from Argentine Superliga club Atletico Banfield where he spent the first three years of his professional career. The Argentine midfielder stepped into Atlanta’s starting eleven upon arrival in Atlanta, making 13 appearances and 12 starts in league play as well as starting all five matches of the MLS Cup Playoffs during Atlanta’s run to the 2018 MLS Cup.
In his first full season in MLS, Remedi started 25 of his 28 regular season appearances in 2019 and all four of Atlanta’s Concacaf Champions League matches. The 24-year-old made five appearances (four starts) on Atlanta’s run to the U.S. Open Cup title and scored the game-winning goal in the semifinal against Orlando City SC.
