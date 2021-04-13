Atlanta United defeated LD Alajuelense 1-0 Tuesday night at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Leg Two of its Round of 16 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (SCCL) matchup, advancing to the quarterfinals on an aggregate score of 2-0.
Atlanta became the second MLS team to advance to the Quarterfinals in three consecutive years during the current era of the tournament (since 2008).
Jürgen Damm scored the game’s lone goal, and his first with Atlanta United, in the first minute of stoppage time. In his first appearance of the season, Marcelino Moreno played a through ball to Ezequiel Barco down the left side of the field which created a two-on-one situation with Alajuelense goalkeeper Mauricio Vargas. Barco attempted to round Vargas, but his touch went into the path of Damm, who easily tapped in the goal.
Atlanta controlled the game throughout the night, dominating possession and out-shooting Alajuelense 15-7. Nine of Atlanta’s 15 shots came in the second half, with five going on target. Moreno and Barco paced the team in shots with four a piece, while Damm, who entered the game at halftime, led all players with two shots on target and five crosses.
Atlanta will face the winner of Philadelphia Union vs. Saprissa, which the Union currently leads 1-0 after the first leg. Atlanta’s Leg One match of the Quarterfinals will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium the week of April 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.