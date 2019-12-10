Atlanta United announced Tuesday the club has scheduled a 2020 preseason match against USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC.
The match will be played Saturday, Feb. 8 at 4:30 p.m. at BBVA Field in Birmingham, Ala.
“Since launching our club ahead of the 2017 season, we’ve prioritized traveling to preseason games in the Southeast,” Atlanta United president Darren Eales said. “From Chattanooga to Charleston to Nashville, and now to Birmingham, we’re proud to play a role in the tremendous growth of soccer in our region. Birmingham Legion FC had a successful inaugural season in USL last year and we’re excited to help launch their 2020 season at BBVA Field.”
Birmingham finished its inaugural 2019 season 12-15-7 (43 points) and made the USL Championship playoffs. Legion FC defeated North Carolina FC 3-2 in the Eastern Conference Play-In match before falling to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the Conference Quarterfinals.
Legion FC is led by president and general manager Jay Heaps, a former defender and head coach for the New England Revolution. Birmingham’s head coach is Tom Soehn, who was a defender for the Chicago Fire from 1998-2000 and coached D.C. United from 2007-09. Columbus Crew SC loanee J.J. Williams was Birmingham’s top scorer with eight goals in 2019 while former Atlanta United SuperDraft pick Anderson Asiedu led the team in assists with six.
Atlanta United qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs in its third consecutive season in 2019, finishing 18-12-4 (58 points) and reached the Eastern Conference Final. The club also won a pair of trophies last year, beating Minnesota United to win the 2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and Club América to win the 2019 Campeones Cup.