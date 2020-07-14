Despite dropping their first MLS match back since March 7, Atlanta United remains optimistic for the games ahead.
United defender George Bello and midfielder Manuel Castro both spoke on the need to put their most recent loss behind them and to prepare for their next opponent.
United’s last match against the rival New York Red Bulls was a nailbiter, coming down to the final corner kick at the end of extra time. The match’s only goal happened in the fourth minute when Bello was caught too far up the field as New York midfielder Florian Valot raced by him and tapped the ball past goalkeeper Brad Guzan’s outstretched leg and into the back of the net.
Despite three Guzan saves and several golden scoring opportunities, United was unable to pull even with the Red Bulls as they lost 1-0.
One such missed opportunity came for Castro later in the first half. Normally a midfielder, Castro was filling in at striker for the injured Atlanta star Josef Martinez. While he was frustrated that he was unable to score, he wasn’t discouraged by his performance.
“Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to convert in this first game. I had a couple really good chances, but I’m not worried about it,” Castro said. “I would be more worried if I hadn’t created a couple chances but I think those will hopefully go in in our next match.”
United’s best scoring opportunity came in the 42nd minute when Bello fired a shot off of his left foot that was promptly denied by the crossbar.
“I was in some good shock,” Bello said. “I thought that for sure it was in, but obviously the crossbar didn’t want it to go in. It was a good opportunity and hopefully next time it will go in.”
Now, the team is looking to put its opener in the past and focus on a Thursday match against FC Cincinnati, a team it defeated back in March before the season’s shutdown.
“In competitions like this, it’s key to start out with a win, but we’re not down on ourselves," Castro said. "We’re calm and we’re already thinking about the next game. We’ve just got to focus on playing how we want. We know that if we stay on this path, we’re going to be okay.”
