Atlanta United announced Thursday that a first team player has tested positive for COVID-19.
The positive result was confirmed Thursday following mandatory club testing. No additional staff or players received a positive result.
In response to the positive test, Atlanta United medical staff have continued to work directly with local infectious disease specialists to treat the player, who was asymptomatic and has been observing isolation protocols since receiving the result.
The team, along with club personnel who have been reporting to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground, were informed of the positive result immediately. The team will conduct testing Friday morning prior to resuming training in adherence with MLS health and safety protocols.
Since Atlanta United began individual player workouts on May 6, the club said it has followed MLS health and safety guidelines, including proper physical distancing and sanitization during individual workouts, small group training sessions and full group training sessions. The club will continue to work in close consultation with the CDC, local health authorities and Major League Soccer regarding testing and training guidelines.
