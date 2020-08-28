Atlanta United vs Nashville SC at Mercedes Benz Stadium_m21130.JPG

Atlanta United defender George Bello #21 in action during the second half of the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)

 George Bello

Atlanta United announced Friday that the club's postponed match against Inter Miami CF from Aug. 26 has been rescheduled.

The match now will be held Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.. It will be broadcast on FOX Sports South.

