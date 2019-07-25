Two of Major League Soccer’s most dynamic goal-scorers will be on display Friday night when Los Angeles FC hosts Atlanta United in a match televised nationally by ESPN.
Atlanta’s Josef Martinez has grown more productive as the season has wore on, scoring at least one goal in each of his last seven league matches with the Five Stripes. He has scored in eight straight matches overall.
The Venezuelan striker is two games shy of tying the MLS record of consecutive games with a goal, which he holds along with Portland’s Diego Valeri. Martinez now has 11 goals in his last seven MLS matches and is just two goals off of Bradley Wright-Phillips’ mark of 68 goals for the most during any three-year span in league history.
He set the MLS single-season record for goals last season at 31, but Los Angeles star Carlos Vela is on pace to challenge that mark. Vela had two goals in the club’s last match — a 3-2 loss to the crosstown LA Galaxy on July 19 — to push his season total to 21. The Mexican striker is followed in the MLS Golden Boot race by Martinez and the LA Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovich, who have 16 goals each. Ibrahimovich’s hat trick was the difference in LAFC’s recent loss to the Galaxy.
Atlanta is coming off a 2-0 home win against D.C. United on July 21 with goals scored by Pity Martínez and Josef Martinez. Brad Guzan kept his league-high 10th shutout as Atlanta extended its home unbeaten streak to nine games.
Atlanta (11-8-3) enters the match in second place in the Eastern Conference, three points behind Philadelphia Union with a game in hand, while LAFC (14-3-4) sits atop the MLS standings. It is the second-ever meeting between the two clubs, as Atlanta won the first match 5-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium April 7, 2018.
Atlanta makes its first trip to Banc of California Stadium, where LAFC remains the only team unbeaten at home in league play this season with a record of 8-0-1. The match also features the clubs with the top two goal differentials in MLS this season.
Friday’s match starts at 10 p.m. with the ESPN broadcast.