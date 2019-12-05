Atlanta United announced Thursday the club has re-signed free agent midfielder Jeff Larentowicz.
A 15-year MLS veteran, Larentowicz made 27 league appearances and 15 starts for Atlanta in 2019 and helped the team win Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup titles, scoring a goal in Atlanta’s 3-2 win against Club América.
“Jeff has played an important role for our team over the past three seasons and we’re pleased to have re-signed him,” said Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra. “Since joining the club, he has been a consummate professional and his experience and leadership have been invaluable for our group.”
The 36-year-old has scored 40 goals and added 23 assists in his MLS career. Larentowicz became just the third field player to reach 400 MLS appearances last season and ranks second in MLS history in appearances (418) and third in starts (386). He has also played in at least 23 games each year since the 2006 MLS season.
His career began with New England Revolution (2005-09) and includes stops with Colorado Rapids (2010-12), Chicago Fire FC (2013-15) and LA Galaxy (2016) before Larentowicz signed with Atlanta as a free agent in Dec. 2016.
Along with his extensive MLS experience, Larentowicz also carries a tremendous amount of success as his teams have won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (2007, 2019), five MLS Conference Championships (2005, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2018) and MLS Cup (2010, 2018). He has played in 30 career MLS Cup playoff matches.