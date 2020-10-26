Atlanta United announced Monday the club decided to cancel in-person activity at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution after one player received a confirmed COVID-19 positive result.
All MLS players and tier one staff undergo Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests every other day, including the day before and after each match. The confirmation of a COVID-19 case occurs when the individual receives two consecutive positive test results. For this case, the initial positive resulted from Sunday’s testing and was confirmed on Monday.
All other players and staff returned negative tests on Sunday during routine testing. Additional standard testing will be conducted Tuesday. No other Atlanta United players or staff are currently exhibiting symptoms.
In accordance with local and league guidelines, the individual will remain in self-isolation and be monitored by club medical staff under a strict and detailed protocol. At this time, the individual is asymptomatic. The club is working closely with local health officials to conduct contact tracing for those who came in close contact with the individual.
Wednesday’s match against Orlando City SC is currently proceeding as scheduled.
