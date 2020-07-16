ORLANDO, Fla. — Atlanta United fell into a deep hole in the MLS is Back Tournament with a shorthanded, 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati on Thursday morning from ESPN’s Wide World of Sports.
Atlanta went down to 10 men in the 26th minute when Jake Mulraney was sent off for his second yellow card of the match, and FC Cincinnati got the game-winner in the 76th minute in a match that began at 9 a.m. The club is now 0-2 in group play in the tournament after an opening loss, also by a 1-0 score, to the New York Red Bulls.
“Well, I’m satisfied with the character they showed today,” United head coach Frank de Boer said. “Even with two men down, they showed character. I’m not worried about that. The character is there. We just have to do better and score goals. We saw some good things against Red Bulls. This was another opponent that dropped really deep, and we have to be patient. After 26 minutes when you get a red card, then your plan goes overboard. If it was 11v11, I had a good feeling about getting a result.”
The early start didn’t excited de Boer, either.
“I also want to say that if you see this game at 9 a.m., I think it’s for everybody not worth it to play in this kind of conditions,” the coach said. “You saw the tempo was really slow, even when it was 11 against 10 it was really slow. It’s no benefit for the supporters who watch it, but also the players. The circumstances were really tough today. We have to really think if it’s good to play at this certain time with this heat. During the night, everybody felt quite comfortable. It’s still hot, but it’s different.
“We really have to think if we want to play these kind of games. Especially if you want to entertain people, that’s what the sport is about. To entertain, to win of course, but to see good games. I can imagine that for the supporters it was not a game that you want to watch back.”
Despite being down a player, United controlled possession, and in first half-stoppage time Pity Martínez put his free kick effort on target to force a save from FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton. Edgar Castillo had another opportunity with a left-footed strike from inside the box that Tyton parried away for his second save. Ezequiel Barco drew a penalty just before halftime, however referee Victor Rivas went to VAR to rule that an Atlanta player started the play in an offsides position.
Frankie Amaya scored the game’s only goal in the 76th minute, receiving a pass from Adrien Regattin and curling a long-range shot past a diving Brad Guzan. J.J. Williams was also shown a red card in second-half stoppage time, forcing Atlanta to finish the match with only nine players.
“I think the other night we definitely created chances, enough good chances to score,” United’s Jeff Larentowicz said. “I think today is a different situation. We get a red card, we have to take our forward off the field. Even in the last 20 minutes of the first half, I thought we were dangerous but weren’t able to score a goal. It is frustrating. I think at times we find ourselves playing without a forward and creating through the midfield with Pity (Martinez) and (Ezequiel) Barco. Today was a different situation though having to take Adam (Jahn) off the field after the red card. It’s not something we can continue to do and win games, but I think today the circumstances were a bit different.”
With no points in group play, Atlanta (2-2 in regular-season play) faces long odds to advance in the tournament. The top two teams in Group E automatically qualify for the knockout rounds, while the top four third-place finishers also will qualify. United will finish group play against Columbus Crew SC on Tuesday, July 21 at 8 p.m.
“What’s at stake is the hope to get through somehow with a win,” Larentowicz said. “Obviously, it’s a bit of a long shot, but that’s what we have to do. We have to win this next game. The Crew have shown to be a tough team, and we know it’s going to be a difficult game. You’re right that it’s not like us to lose back-to-back games and be towards the bottom of a group in tournament play. It’s incredibly disappointing, but I think today was a situation that just doesn’t often happen. I can’t remember a game in the last three and a half years where we’ve played down a man for that long. Today was extremely difficult and we will rebound in five days.”
