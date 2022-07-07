Apr 20, 2022; Kennesaw, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth (18) in action against Chattanooga FC in the second half at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth announced his retirement from professional soccer on Thursday.
A 14-year MLS veteran, Shuttleworth made a total of 238 regular season and playoff appearances for New England Revolution, Minnesota United FC Chicago Fire FC and Atlanta United and ranks 13th all-time among MLS goalkeepers in regular season games played (232).
Shuttleworth began his MLS career with the Revolution in 2009 and tallied 127 appearances and 34 clean sheets across eight seasons. Additionally, he started six playoff matches and helped lead the Revolution to the 2014 MLS Cup final and the 2016 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup final. In 2014, he set a career-high and finished second in MLS in wins (16). Shuttleworth is one of only two goalkeepers, along with Matt Reis, to play in more than 100 matches and see more than 10,000 minutes for New England.
Shuttleworth then joined Minnesota United FC ahead of its expansion season in 2017. In his first year with Minnesota, he made a career-high 33 regular season appearances, while also notching five clean sheets and a career-high 116 saves. Overall, the Tonawanda, New York native made 58 appearances in three seasons with Minnesota before joining Sacramento Republic FC in the USL Championship on loan in August 2019. He made 15 appearances (all starts) for Sacramento in 2019. Shuttleworth signed with Chicago Fire FC in 2020 and made 40 appearances (all starts) over two seasons and tallied eight clean sheets. He finished his career in Atlanta, making seven MLS appearances this season.
