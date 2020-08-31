Atlanta United, in partnership with Envistacom, participated in the third year of the Salute our Troops initiative.
The ongoing initiative continued Friday as members of the club and Envistacom, in partnership with Meals on Wheels and The Warrior Alliance, delivered meals to more than 100 homebound veterans in the Atlanta area. Due to the pandemic, the partners adapted the Salute Our Troops initiative to tell the stories of active duty service members and veterans virtually while delivering memorable experiences for deployed military personnel, veterans and their families through several outreach programs.
“Giving back to the military community is part of the fabric of our club and we are proud to continue this initiative for the third consecutive year,” said Atlanta United president Darren Eales. “It is impossible to adequately repay the sacrifices that service men and women and their families endure for our freedom. Salute our Troops is one of the many ways Atlanta United and the Blank Family of Businesses strives to support the military and honors our country’s heroes.”
The initiative's events included the Aug. 28 Generation Gratitude, which aims to give back while honoring veterans through digital storytelling. On Aug. 22, the Virtual Military Base Youth Soccer Clinic was conducted by United players to offer a virtual soccer clinic for children of military families from the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay youth soccer program. The clinic allowed players to learn technical skills from Atlanta United’s professionally trained coaches. On Aug. 25, the Pass Around the World (Aug. 25) video featured 16 military members and showcased how soccer unites Georgia-bred military members stationed across the country.
“Envistacom is proud to be Atlanta United’s Military Outreach Partner three years running. This partnership truly represents the mission at the heart of our organization, supporting our local Atlanta community as well as veterans and active service members around the world,” said Alan Carson, president, Envistacom. “We are grateful to share this mission with Atlanta United and look forward to continuing our joint efforts on the Salute our Troops initiative.”
(0) comments
