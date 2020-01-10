Two Atlanta United moves were announced Friday that will affect the club’s defense this season.
United signed defender Fernando Meza via transfer from Club Tijuana of Liga MX using Targeted Allocation Money, and transferred defender Leandro González Pirez to Club Tijuana. Meza will occupy an international roster slot and be added to Atlanta’s roster pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.
“Fernando is an athletic, ball-playing center back who immediately strengthens our defense,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. “He brings more than a decade of top-flight experience in Argentina, Chile and Mexico and will be a veteran presence for our backline.”
Meza, 29, joins Atlanta United with 12 years of professional experience in Argentina, Chile and Mexico. He most recently played for Necaxa in 2019 where he made 39 appearances across all competitions.
The center back is a native of San Martín, Argentina and started his career in San Lorenzo’s youth academy. He was signed to the senior team in 2008 and made his professional debut against Boca Juniors on March 11. Meza played seven years with San Lorenzo while spending time on-loan with Olimpo and Chilean Club San Marcos.
Meza transferred to Palestino of Chile in 2015 where he made 23 appearances in league play. He then moved to Necaxa in July 2016 where he made 13 appearances across the Apertura and Clausura campaigns and scored one goal. Meza returned to Chile to play for Colo-Colo in January 2017 where he made 22 appearances in all competitions and won the Primera División and the Supercopa de Chile. The Argentine again returned to Necaxa in January 2019.
Atlanta signed González Pirez from Club Estudiantes de La Plata on Jan. 26, 2017. He started at least 31 games in each of his three MLS seasons for a total of 95 league appearances that included three goals and six assists. In 2019, González Pirez made 42 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and adding one assist. He made 31 MLS appearances and was voted to the 2019 MLS All-Star Team.
“We appreciate what Leandro has contributed to the club over the last three years and we wish him the best of luck in his future,” Bocanegra said.
