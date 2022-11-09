May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon (11) shakes hands with the fans on the way into the stadium before the match against the Columbus Crew at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta United announced Wednesday that the soccer club has signed defender Brooks Lennon to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.
The Arizona native joined Atlanta in 2020 and has been a mainstay in the squad the past three seasons.
“We are pleased to sign Brooks to a long-term contract with our club,” Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “Brooks has been one of the most consistent performers over the past few seasons. He’s coming into the prime of his career and provides great MLS experience for our group. He consistently gets into dangerous positions on the field and creates chances for us and we’re excited for his future at Atlanta United.”
Lennon, 25, has made 89 appearances for Atlanta since being acquired via trade ahead of the 2020 season, with 80 of those 89 appearances coming in the MLS regular season, the most of any Atlanta player in that time frame. He’s started 71 matches over the past three seasons for Atlanta, where he’s primarily played as an outside back or winger.
The defender’s offensive production has increased as well, especially in the last two seasons. Lennon set a new single-season career best with six assists in 2021, only to re-set that mark once again in 2022 when he finished the year with seven assists and two goals. Lennon ranked second among MLS defenders in chances created in 2022 with 69 and completed the second-most crosses in the league with 76.
After a strong 2021 season in Atlanta, the Paradise Valley, Arizona native earned his first call-up to the United States Men’s National Team and made his debut on Dec. 18, 2021 in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was also called into the USMNT preparation camp in January 2022 ahead of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying. Lennon represented the national team at youth level for the U-23’s and U-20’s, where he helped the team win the Concacaf Championship in 2017, scoring four goals in the tournament.
