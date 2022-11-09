MLS: Columbus Crew SC at Atlanta United FC

May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon (11) shakes hands with the fans on the way into the stadium before the match against the Columbus Crew at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

 Dale Zanine

Atlanta United announced Wednesday that the soccer club has signed defender Brooks Lennon to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.

The Arizona native joined Atlanta in 2020 and has been a mainstay in the squad the past three seasons.

