Vetdog Spike, Atlanta United’s service dog, poses for a portrait, during the 2020 Atlanta United Media Day at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta, GA, on Wednesday January 15, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog.(Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta United)
VetDog Spike and Atlanta United’s Midfielder Gonzalo Pity Martinez pose for a studio portrait during Atlanta United Media Day at The Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta, Georgia, on Friday January 10, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United, Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog. (Photo by Kate Parker/Atlanta United)
VetDog Spike and Atlanta United’s Midfielder Eric Remedi pose for a studio portrait during Atlanta United Media Day at The Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta, Georgia, on Friday January 10, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United, Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog. (Photo by Kate Parker/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank meets Vetdog, Spike, from America’s Vet Dogs at the AMB Family Office Hangar in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday January 15, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta United)
Vetdog Spike, Atlanta United’s service dog, poses for a portrait, during the 2020 Atlanta United Media Day at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta, GA, on Wednesday January 15, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog.(Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta United)
VetDog Spike poses in his locker at the Atlanta United Training Ground in Marietta, Georgia on Friday January 10, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog.(Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank meets Vetdog, Spike, from America’s Vet Dogs at the AMB Family Office Hangar in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday January 15, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta United)
VetDog, Spike plays in front of the Atlanta United Training Ground facility in Marietta, Georgia on Friday January 10, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United, Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
VetDog Spike poses in his locker at the Atlanta United Training Ground in Marietta, Georgia on Friday January 10, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog.(Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
VetDog Spike signs his contract after his arrival from America’s VetDogs at Atlanta United Training Ground in Marietta, Georgia on Friday January 10, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United, Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
VetDog, Spike sits in front of the Atlanta United Training Ground facility in Marietta, Georgia on Friday January 10, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United, Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
VetDog Spike looks out from the jet after arriving in Atlanta, GA. Atlanta United President Darren Eales picked Spike up from America’s VetDogs in Smithtown, New York, on Tuesday January 7, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United, Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
VetDog Spike “signs his contract” after his arrival from America’s VetDogs at Atlanta United Training Ground in Marietta, Georgia on Friday January 10, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United, Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
VetDog Spike walks off the plane after arriving in Atlanta, GA. Atlanta United President Darren Eales picked Spike up from America’s VetDogs in Smithtown, New York, on Tuesday January 7, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United, Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
VetDog Spike sits in the plane during his trip back to Atlanta after being picked up from America’s VetDogs in Smithtown, New York, on Tuesday January 7, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United, Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
VetDog Spike meets the pilots before takeoff on his trip back to Atlanta after being picked up from America’s VetDogs in Smithtown, New York, on Tuesday January 7, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United, Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
The Atlanta United staff and America’s VetDogs staff pose for a photo together while picking up VetDog, Spike from at America’s VetDogs in Smithtown, New York, on Tuesday January 7, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United, Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United President Darren Eales walks VetDog Spike to the plane destined for the Atlanta United Training Ground in Marietta, GA, after picking him up from America’s VetDogs in Smithtown, New York, on Tuesday January 7, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United, Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United President Darren Eales (in gray) walks VetDog Spike to board a jet destined for Atlanta United Training Ground in Marietta, GA, after picking him up from America’s VetDogs in Smithtown, New York, on Tuesday January 7, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United, Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United President Darren Eales and America’s VetDogs President and CEO John Miller pose with Spike while picking him up from at America’s VetDogs in Smithtown, New York, on Tuesday January 7, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United, Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
VetDog Spike takes a nap aboard a jet destined for Atlanta, after being picket up by Atlanta Atlanta from America’s VetDogs in Smithtown, New York, on Tuesday January 7, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United, Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United President Darren Eales sits with VetDog Spike while coming back from picking up Spike from America’s VetDogs in Smithtown, New York, on Tuesday January 7, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United, Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
VetDog Spike poses for the camera while he waits to be picked up by Atlanta United President Darren Eales (not shown) from America’s VetDogs in Smithtown, New York, on Tuesday January 7, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United, Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
VetDog, Spike, poses for a studio portrait during Atlanta United Media Day at The Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta, Georgia, on Friday January 10, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United, Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog. (Photo by Kate Parker/Atlanta United)
Vetdog, Spike, poses with his trainer Lyndsee Hewston during Atlanta United Media Days at The Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground, in Marietta, Georgia, on Friday January 10, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United, Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog.(Photo by Kate Parker/Atlanta United)
Vetdog Spike, Atlanta United’s service dog, poses for a portrait, during the 2020 Atlanta United Media Day at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta, GA, on Wednesday January 15, 2020. During his time being raised as a puppy with Atlanta United Spike will be training, socializing and experiencing a variety of events and activities to prepare him for life as a future service dog.(Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta United)
Gonzalo Pity Martinez
Eric Remedi
Atlanta United announced Thursday the club has partnered with America’s VetDogs, a New York-based nonprofit organization that provides service dogs to U.S. veterans, active-duty service members and first responders with disabilities.
Through this partnership, Atlanta United will be co-raising Spike, a 12-week-old Labrador Retriever, who will be trained in the Atlanta area for the next 14 to 16 months with the purpose of becoming a service dog. Spike is the first service dog to represent a Major League Soccer club.
“One of the pillars of our club and a priority for the Blank Family of Businesses is giving back to the community,” Atlanta United president Darren Eales said. “It is always a privilege to be able to support our Armed Forces. This partnership allows us to be a part of a program that serves veterans while also educating our supporters and raising awareness about the incredible work of the America’s VetDogs organization. We are excited to welcome Spike into our family and can’t wait to introduce him to our fans.”
To learn more about the partnership and Spike’s journey, visit atlutd.com/pup. You can also follow him at @ATLUTDPup on Instagram and Twitter.
“America’s VetDogs is thrilled to partner with Atlanta United on co-raising the team and leagues’ first future service dog,” said John Miller, president & CEO of America’s VetDogs. “Atlanta United’s passion for supporting our nation’s heroes aligns with our mission to provide trained service dogs for veterans and first responders with disabilities. This opportunity offers a unique environment for Spike to grow and thrive in. A well-socialized puppy will have fewer adjustments to make when he returns back to VetDogs for advanced service dog training. When it’s time, that confidence will help someone with disabilities conquer any challenges they may face together as a team.”
During his initial training phase, Spike, named after Atlanta United’s “Golden Spike” tradition at its home matches, will live with an Atlanta-based volunteer puppy raiser selected by America’s VetDogs. Following his puppy raising, Spike will return to the America's VetDogs campus in Smithtown, New York, to begin his advanced service dog training with a certified service dog instructor. When his training is complete, Spike will be matched and placed with a veteran or first responder with disabilities at no charge to the individual. Funding comes from the generosity of individuals, businesses and community organizations.
Fans will have opportunities to interact with Spike at select Atlanta United matches and community events throughout the year as exposure to a variety of environments is necessary during the detailed training process.
For more on America’s VetDogs and ways to get involved, visit VetDogs.org.
