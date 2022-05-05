Apr 20, 2022; Kennesaw, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Jake Mulraney (23) is defended by Chattanooga FC midfielder Colin Stripling (8) during the first half at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta United announced today it has acquired $100,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $100,000 in 2023 GAM from Orlando City SC in exchange for midfielder Jake Mulraney.
Atlanta could also receive up to $75,000 in 2023 GAM if certain performance-based conditions be met.
Additionally, Atlanta will receive a percentage of a transfer fee if Orlando transfers Mulraney outside of MLS. Atlanta will also retain a portion of Mulraney’s 2022 club budget charge, and Orlando will absorb a portion of Mulraney’s 2022 club salary budget charge.
“Jake has been a great teammate and positive influence around the club and community since he joined the club in 2020,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “When called upon, he’s been a reliable player and we want to thank him for his contributions to the club and wish him the best of luck in his future.”
Mulraney signed with Atlanta from Heart of Midloathian FC prior to the 2020 season and started 22 of his 47 MLS appearances, recording three goals and four assists while also making five starts in Concacaf Champions League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.