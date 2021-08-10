Atlanta United forward Tyler Wolff #28 passes the ball during full team training at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta, Ga., on Monday June 29, 2020. Major League Soccer announced that as of Thursday, June 4, clubs may return to full team training in compliance with detailed health and safety protocols that were created in consultation with medical and infectious disease experts. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United 2 forward Tyler Wolff was voted USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 16 of the 2021 season.
The Homegrown forward had a record night as he scored a hat trick and registered an assist in Atlanta’s 6-2 win over Indy Eleven Sunday night at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
The 18-year-old is the first Atlanta United Academy product to record a hat trick in a professional match. Additionally, it was the first hat trick for ATL UTD 2 since August of 2019 and was just the third in team history. Wolff is the youngest player in ATL UTD 2 history to notch three goals in a match.
Wolff, the son of Parkview grad and Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff, wasted no time scoring his first goal of the match in just 12 seconds (watch goal). It marked the fastest goal in team history and is tied for the fourth-fastest goal in the Championship’s history overall. Then in the sixth minute, the Braselton native doubled Atlanta’s lead. On a transition into the final third, Darwin Matheus slipped a ball to Wolff in the box, where he finished a right-footed shot at the near post (watch goal). The forward completed his hat trick in the 50th minute when he capitalized off a turnover by the Indy goalkeeper (watch goal). A few minutes later, Wolff went on to add an assist from a corner kick in the 58th minute to complete his record night (watch assist).
Wolff received 90 percent of the poll conducted by a national panel of independent media representing every USL Championship market. This marks the first time Wolff has been voted Player of the Week and the fourth time that an ATL UTD 2 player has won the award. Caleb Wiley was also named to the USL Championship Team of the Week, as he recorded one assist and five key passes while completing 55 of 64 passes overall and winning four of five duels in Sunday night’s match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.