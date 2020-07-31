Atlanta United 2 announced Friday all of its remaining home matches for the 2020 USL Championship season will be played behind closed doors with no supporters at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
The club came to the decision following close communication with local officials as well as Kennesaw State University and the USL. All matches will continue to be broadcasted live on ESPN+.
Tony Annan was named interim head coach on July 27. Atlanta United 2 earned its first win of the 2020 season with a 4-3 victory against The Miami FC. Amadou Macky Diop and Academy player David Mejia scored their first goals for the club in Annan’s debut.
ATL UTD 2 is back in action on Aug. 5 against Charleston Battery at Fifth Third Bank Stadium (7:30 p.m,).
