Five Atlanta professional sports teams have joined together to raise money for social justice education by taking part in a virtual race benefiting the National Center for Civil and Human Rights next month.
The Atlanta Track Club announced Thursday morning the details of the One Team ATL 5K, a partnership with the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Dream, Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta United. The virtual race can be completed from Saturday, July 11 through Sunday, July 12 and registration is open now.
Registration is $30 with proceeds going to the Atlanta-based National Center for Civil and Human Rights. Participants will receive a one-of-a-kind T-shirt featuring the logos of all five Atlanta sports teams as well as a commemorative race bib, motivational and inspirational messages from Atlanta’s sports stars and mascots and a custom playlist. After running a 5K on a course of their choosing, participants can upload their results to Atlanta Track Club’s website to see how they compared to their fellow runners.
“We are honored to be working with such great partners to come together and use our collective voice to put a spotlight on racism and inequality,” said Atlanta Track Club executive director Rich Kenah. “Atlanta’s sports fans are the best in the world and even better when we are all on the same team. We are excited to make a difference together here in Running City USA.”
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights has a stated mission of engaging people to reflect on their own perspectives, be inspired to act on their own behalf or for others, and to participate in transforming the future to regarding the advancement and protection of the civil and human rights of all people.
Limited registrations are available for The One Team ATL 5K with registration closing at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 10. Shirts and race bibs will be mailed prior to the event for all participants who register before July 7.
