A total of 17 Gwinnett high school basketball players earned recognition on the Atlanta Tipoff Club All-Metro Team, released Thursday by the organization.
They were joined by Hebron Christian’s Jan Azar, who was named Pinholster High School Coach of the Year, given to the top coach in A to AAAA. Azar led the Lions to their first girls basketball state title this season.
Three local players earned first-team accolades — Hebron’s Malia Fisher for the girls and North Gwinnett’s R.J. Godfrey and Grayson’s Ian Schieffelin for the boys. Fisher averaged 16.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.5 blocks for the state champions. Godfrey averaged 16 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks, and Schieffelin averaged 14.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 2 assists.
Greater Atlanta Christian’s Kaleigh Addie and Hebron’s Nicole Azar earned girls third-team honors.
Gwinnett had seven girls players on the honorable mention list with Brookwood’s Diana Collins, Archer’s Cazia Nelson, Parkview’s Sussy Ngulefac, Wesleyan’s Alyssa Phillip, Collins Hill’s Eden Sample and Sacha Washington and Buford’s Ashyia Willis.
Berkmar’s Malique Ewin and Jameel Rideout, Collins Hill’s Vino Glover, Norcross’ Jaden Harris and Lanier’s Andrew McConnell earned boys honorable mention acclaim.
The club’s top awards went to Westlake’s Raven Johnson as Miss Georgia Basketball and Sandy Creek’s Jabari Smith as Mr. Georgia Basketball. The club’s Atlanta Metro players of the year were McEachern’s Jillian Hollingshead and Pace Academy’s Matt Cleveland.
