DULUTH — Three Atlanta sports celebrities, known more for athletic exploits off the golf course, teed it up for charity Saturday as part of the annual Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf.
Longtime NBA player Vince Carter and former Atlanta Falcons Morten Andersen and Brian Finneran played a nine-hole exhibition round in the debra of America Celebrity Challenge. The trio began play behind the final grouping of PGA Tour Champions golfers and built a nice showing of fans in the gallery.
The fundraiser’s beneficiary, debra of America, focuses on improving the lives of people battling epidermolysis bullosa, a painful skin condition.
“We are honored to be part of this year’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic,” said Rob Rayl, chief development and operating officer of debra of America. “We believe the cost of doing nothing in the fight against epidermolysis bullosa is too great. The Celebrity Challenge gives us a platform to share our mission, bring greater awareness to EB and help fund the most innovative research directed at symptom relief and a systemic cure.”
Donations to debra of America can be made at www.debra.org/donate.
“We are thrilled to welcome debra of America as our Celebrity Challenge title sponsor,” said Monte Ortel, executive director of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. “The free programs and services they provide to the EB community, as well as research they fund, are instrumental to helping alleviate both the emotional and physical toll this condition has on so many families.”
