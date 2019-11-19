The Georgia Swarm announced a new broadcast partnership with Atlanta’s CW69 on Tuesday that puts eight of the nine Swarm home games for the 2019-20 National Lacrosse League season on live TV.
The team’s home games will air live in the metro Atlanta area on Channel 69 with the exception of Friday, March 27 against the New England Black Wolves. That game will be shown with a tape delay.
“Having our games aired live on local television to expose the Swarm product across Georgia was a key goal of ours this offseason, and we couldn’t be more excited to have Atlanta’s CW69 deliver the excitement and energy of box lacrosse into Atlanta households this coming season,” Swarm co-owner and president Andy Arlotta said. “Fans who have never seen an indoor lacrosse game can now experience the product that brought Atlanta its first professional sporting world championship in nearly 22 years and has made the playoffs the past four seasons.
“It was important for us to partner with a well-respected and experienced partner in Atlanta’s CW69 — one with an impressive track record broadcasting high profile sports properties like the Atlanta Falcons and Atlantic Coast Conference football games. Their prominence and reach will help us elevate our brand to unprecedented heights and help reinforce in our market the meteoric rise of the sport of lacrosse across North America.”
Atlanta’s CW69 is owned by CBS Television Stations Group, a division of CBS Inc. For the last six years, the station has been the official “Home of the Atlanta Falcons” producing and broadcasting Falcons preseason football games and Falcons sports programming.
“We are pleased to partner with the Georgia Swarm to bring our local viewers the opportunity to see indoor lacrosse live,” said Tom Canedo, president and general manager of CW69. “It’s an exciting, fast-paced sport that is growing in Atlanta and very consistent with our CW brand.”