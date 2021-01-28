Infield campers will be welcomed back to Atlanta Motor Speedway during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR weekend March 20-21.
In collaboration with NASCAR, AMS has worked diligently to develop an infield camping policy that prioritizes the safety of fans, event staff, and NASCAR industry members. As a result, the Flock Brothers campground located inside turns 1 and 2 of the 1.54-mile oval will host a limited number of campers during the March NASCAR weekend. The remainder of the infield will be utilized by the NASCAR industry and event staff.
“For months fans have made their voices heard and told us they want the opportunity to camp in the infield this spring,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “I’m proud of our team’s efforts to make it happen and I can’t wait to see our fans in the infield and in the grandstands during the races.”
The infield camping plan also calls for all campers to be backed into their spaces. This, in conjunction with the roomier camping spots that resulted from Atlanta Motor Speedway’s 20 in 20 initiative, will ensure proper distance is available between attendees.
Infield and exterior camping will be available for RVs and campers with self-contained restrooms only during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend. Atlanta Motor Speedway’s showerhouses and restrooms in its campgrounds will not be open on race weekend and as a result tent camping will not be permitted.
Availability for infield camping is limited and priority will be given to fans who placed a camping deposit. Fans interested in camping during race weekend should call 877-9-AMS-TIX or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.
The race weekend also features Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, March 20, which has been part of the spring NASCAR weekend since 2015. The thrills of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 200-mile race and the EchoPark 250 Xfinity Series race all happen in one action-packed day that race fans look forward to every year.
