NASCAR: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) leads the pack out of Turn Four during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20, 2022.

 John David Mercer/USA Today Sports

The dates are set for the NASCAR Cup Series’ two trips to Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2023 with thrilling action returning to the high banks in the spring and summer, including the speedway’s first night race since 2014.

Stock car racing’s best will tackle the intense high-speed action on Atlanta’s 1.54-mile oval for 400 miles of superspeedway-style racing in the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, March 19. Fresh off the dazzling 2022 running of this event — which saw an AMS record 46 lead changes among 20 drivers — the Ambetter Health 400 will be one of the most anticipated events of the 2023 season.

