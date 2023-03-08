2023 Lady Hawks Limited-Edition Capsule Collection.jpg

On International Women’s Day, the Hawks announced plans for their Women’s Empowerment Night game, which is set to take place on Saturday, March 11.

As part of the announcement, the Lady Hawks on Wednesday announced a capsule retail collection, in which all net proceeds will be donated to Dress for Success Atlanta. This non-profit organization’s mission is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. The collection, set to go on sale beginning with this Saturday’s game, will be available exclusively at the main Hawks Shop across from Gate 1 at the award-winning State Farm Arena. 

