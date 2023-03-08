On International Women’s Day, the Hawks announced plans for their Women’s Empowerment Night game, which is set to take place on Saturday, March 11.
As part of the announcement, the Lady Hawks on Wednesday announced a capsule retail collection, in which all net proceeds will be donated to Dress for Success Atlanta. This non-profit organization’s mission is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. The collection, set to go on sale beginning with this Saturday’s game, will be available exclusively at the main Hawks Shop across from Gate 1 at the award-winning State Farm Arena.
“We are ecstatic to be working with Dress for Success Atlanta again this season,” said Lady Hawks member Elaine Fields. “This non-profit organization continues to help so many women feel empowered through fashion as well as preparing women to thrive in all professional aspects.”
The Lady Hawks is a women’s auxiliary group comprised of the wives, significant others and mothers of Atlanta Hawks players, coaches, basketball operations staff and management. To ensure a meaningful community impact, the Lady Hawks prioritize recurring programming in conjunction with organizational partners that serve women and youth across Atlanta. The Lady Hawks teamed up with the Hawks Brand Merchandising Department for a second annual fashion capsule of outerwear and sportswear designed around the team’s PEACH City Edition uniforms as well as the core uniforms. The collection includes camouflage and denim jackets with team application patches on the back and multiple personal patches on the jacket, making each piece custom. This outerwear capsule is also supported by six pieces of Sportiqe Brand apparel, a luxury sportswear NBA licensed brand, which will include co-branded hoodies, crewneck sweatshirts, short sleeve shirt and tank top.
“Personal style can be a source of empowerment, and we are excited to launch this chic capsule at our Women’s Empowerment Game that will benefit Dress for Success Atlanta,” said Hawks’ Senior Vice President of Brand Merchandising Amy Serino. “It is an amazing opportunity to collaborate with the Lady Hawks for this special launch on International Women’s Day.”
As a continuation of the Lady Hawks and Dress for Success Atlanta’s relationship, the Lady Hawks will also serve as mentors through a series of special Zoom sessions with Dress for Success Atlanta clients, where they will share their expertise in networking, communication skills and personal branding. In addition, they will conduct mock interviews helping give participating clients a winning edge on acing their job interviews.
“Dress for Success Atlanta works to help women thrive in work and life, by offering a network of support, education opportunities and coaching along with our signature dressing program that provides free clothing for our clients for interviews and employment,” said Dress for Success Atlanta President and Executive Director Susan Bonds-McCulloch. “Our goal is to uplift each woman and her family by assisting as they navigate the workforce helping them find a path to a living wage.”
In addition to the launch of the capsule collection on Saturday, the Lady Hawks will also be spotlighting three honorees throughout the team’s game with their ‘Game ChangeHer’ recognition. The Lady Hawks selected these women for their impact in their community as well as for being an inspiration to other women and girls. The honorees include Peace of Thread Founder and CEO Denise Smith, Bagel Rescue Chief Rescue Office Erin Stieglitz and Top Notch Health Solutions Founder Paula Richardson.
Later this month, the Hawks will also be hosting other events in honor of Women’s History Month. On March 20, the Lady Hawks are teaming up with Becca's Closet Greater Atlanta to host Say Yes to the Prom Dress, in which prom dresses will be provided for 20 underserved teens from Fulton County public high schools.
