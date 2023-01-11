Hawks x ‘MLK Day Game presented by Chase’ Alvin Ailey Performance.jpg

The Atlanta Hawks today announced plans to host their annual ‘MLK Day Game presented by Chase’ at the award-winning State Farm Arena on Monday, Jan. 16.

As part of the overall game experience, Alvin Ailey’s Arts In Education & Community Programs, along with members of the ATL Hawks Dancers will perform a tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Hawks, who are set to play Miami at 3:30 p.m., have limited tickets remaining for fans who want to attend the game, which can be purchased at Hawks.com/tickets. In addition, a black Atlanta Hawks rally towel will be provided to all fans in attendance, courtesy of Chase.

