Luck didn’t go the Hawks’ way Thursday night in the NBA Draft Lottery.
Atlanta slipped to the No. 6 pick in this year’s draft, scheduled for Oct. 16, while the big winners with the No. 1 overall pick were the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Golden State Warriors, with stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson coming back from injury, got the No. 2 pick, followed by the Charlotte Hornets at No. 3 and the Chicago Bulls at No. 4. The Cleveland Cavaliers got the fifth spot ahead of Atlanta.
The top prospects in the 2020 draft field include Georgia guard Anthony Edwards, Memphis center James Wiseman, LaMelo Ball, Deni Avdija of Maccabi Tel Aviv, Auburn’s Isaac Okoro, Dayton’s Obi Toppin and Florida State’s Devin Vassell.
Atlanta also has the No. 50 pick in the draft.
The 2020 lottery order is as follows:
1. Minnesota
2. Golden State
3. Charlotte
4. Chicago
5. Cleveland
6. Atlanta
7. Detroit
8. New York
9. Washington
10. Phoenix
11. San Antonio
12. Sacramento
13. New Orleans
14. Boston (via Memphis)
