While much of the emphasis was on defense for the Atlanta Hawks Open Practice, being able to focus with the crowd noise and playing in a game environment was also at the top of the list.
The team has a long preseason trip ahead of them starting in Abu Dhabi against the Milwaukee Bucks, so Wednesday was the last time it would see the home crowd until opening night.
Over 7,000 fans showed up to State Farm Arena, bringing the hype along with them. Coach Nate McMillan wanted the team to be able to play with the distractions of the fans.
“And, that was a challenge that we threw at our guys today to try to not be distracted," McMillan said. "Focus on what we're trying to do. So, we went through a few deep defensive drills to kind of warm up before the scrimmage. And I thought our guys were locked in.”
The team worked on defensive drills before the scrimmage and McMillan said he liked what he saw. The Hawks ran a two quarter red vs. black scrimmage game with the team showing glimpses of high intensity defense from the rookies and young players on the black squad.
“They've been focused, and they've been getting their work,” McMillan said. “I thought today, we went two quarters and we wanted to make it a game-like situation, just to give them a feel before we leave on this trip, and I thought they were focused. They went out and tried to execute their plays defensively. Some of the assignments that we were trying to give them, no schemes, just basically the things that we've worked on drills. And, they got a little tired playing those 12-minute quarters, but I thought the effort was there.”
Veteran Justin Holiday played with the younger guys on the black team during the scrimmage, and he remembered what it was like to be in their shoes. He said it gives the guys a chance to see the contrast between practice and game-time against the more experienced players.
“So, it kind of shows the difference of having talent and having experience on an NBA floor,” Holiday said. “So, it was dope to be able to do that with them. And it's gonna be awesome, because now that's like Day 1 of them experiencing it, to be able to see them grow and where they will go from there.”
Several players did not practice, including Dejounte Murray and Trent Forrest, who were out with flu-like symptoms, but they are expected to be back Thursday and be ready for the trip. Bogdan Bogdanovic also sat out while he gets back healthy from his knee surgery during the offseason. A.J. Griffin did not participate due to an ankle injury he suffered a couple days ago, but McMillan said he did do workouts in the earlier practice with the team. Vit Krejci just joined the team on Wednesday after being acquired in Tuesday’s trade.
The Hawks will be back at State Farm Arena for their home opener on Oct. 19.
