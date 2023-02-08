Hawks Trae Young x Black Panther-inspired bobblehead.jpg
Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks announced a special ticket package this week in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment for the NBA team’s game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The ticket package will feature a custom bobblehead giveaway for fans who purchase the special ticket offer, while supplies last. Fans can purchase the ticket package, which includes the custom Black Panther-inspired bobblehead as well as $10 food-and-beverage credit at Hawks.com/promotions.

