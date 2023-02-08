The Atlanta Hawks announced a special ticket package this week in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment for the NBA team’s game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
The ticket package will feature a custom bobblehead giveaway for fans who purchase the special ticket offer, while supplies last. Fans can purchase the ticket package, which includes the custom Black Panther-inspired bobblehead as well as $10 food-and-beverage credit at Hawks.com/promotions.
Made in a collaboration between Marvel Entertainment and the Hawks, the bobblehead features Hawks star guard Trae Young saluting Wakanda and donning the iconic features inspired by the Black Panther suit.
“We are excited for this special collaboration with Marvel Entertainment,” said Hawks Vice President of Marketing Narcis Alikhani. “This bobblehead celebrates Black Panther and our very own Trae Young in a very unique way.”
In November, the Hawks teamed up with Marvel Entertainment to announce a Marvel Super Hero Night. The game presented by Xbox took place against Philadelphia on Nov. 10, where fans received a custom Marvel-inspired poster that featured longest-tenured Hawks player John Collins, 2022 NBA All-Star guard Dejounte Murray and 2022 All-NBA Third Team guard Trae Young posing in front of the arena.
In September, the Hawks announced their full promotional calendar for the 2022-23 season, which features 19 home games that will recognize and celebrate the diversity of Hawks fans and their interests with special promotions, exclusive ticket offers and limited-edition giveaways. To check out the entire promotional calendar for the remainder of the season, visit Hawks.com/promotions.
